Drinkwitz talks transfer portal

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said he expected as many as eight transfer portal entries in the spring session. The Tigers have been hit with seven so far among scholarship players.

But so far, all seven have either come from positions of massive depth on the Tiger roster or from players who never quite found where they fit on the field.

“I would say this, I’m as confident in each position on our roster right now as I’ve ever been,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s not any position that I lay my head on my pillow nervous about … I think the abundance of depth, the abundance of scheme adjustment that we have now, it’s just about continually defining what they do best and push in that direction.”

The first known loss was edge rusher Jahkai Lang, then fellow lineman Eddie Kelly joined him a few days later.

“When you’re talking about the defensive side of the ball, I think there’s six-to-seven legit edges that will earn playing time,” Drinkwitz said.

And after those two departures, the Tigers are left with six main edge rushers in Zion Young, Darris Smith, Damon Wilson, Nate Johnson, Langden Kitchen and Javion Hilson.

The Tigers also lost linebacker Mikai Gbayor early in the transfer process, though he was only in Columbia for a few months.

“Being able to talk about the linebackers, you’re talking about Triston Newson and Khalil Jacobs and Josiah Trotter and (Nicholas) Rodriguez and Jeremiah Beasley and Brain Huff. I think Dante McClellan has got some really natural instincts in that position,” Drinkwitz said. “So I feel very confident about our front seven.”

The Tigers also lost offensive lineman Talen Chandler and defensive back Ja’Marion Wayne, both at positions the Tigers have already looked to add to in the first days of the spring portal session.

With two spots on the offensive line still open for competition, the Tigers have looked to add possible starting options and possible depth pieces alike.

“Not finalized too many spots just yet at that position,” Drinkwitz said.

For the replacement of Wayne, the Tigers have been connected to cornerbacks both in the winter portal and again in the spring session, wanting to add depth to a group that is returning all of its primary production last season, but lacking in experienced depth past the top four with the fourth being the Tigers addition of rotational piece Stephen Hall in the winter portal.

Dreyden Norwood was hurt through spring practice, allowing Toriano Pride, Nick Deloach, Hall, Cameron Keys and Mark Manfred to all get a few extra reps.

“Very excited about those guys,” Drinkwitz said.

Most recently, the Tigers lost running back Austyn Dendy, but after the addition of Ahmad Hardy in the winter portal and the impressive spring camp from freshman Marquise Davis, as well as the return of Jamal Roberts and Tavorus Jones, the running back rotation was going to be difficult to break into for the redshirt freshman.

“Ahmad Hardy comes along, teaches his teammates how to ride a horse and carry the outside zone,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s been impressive to watch him on film, he does an excellent job at both. Marquise Davis, excellent runner, excellent runner. A guy who’s going to have an impact as a true freshman.

The Tigers have not yet been connected to a replacement for quarterback Drew Pyne, who was the first of the Tiger portal exits, but there is an expectation they will get involved looking for a third string option to make sure freshman Matt Zollers isn’t relied upon in emergency situations this season.

Missouri did bring in its first addition of the spring portal session Friday with tight end Gavin Hoffman, a redshirt freshman from Kansas City who spent the past year at Iowa.

He instantly becomes a depth piece in a room led by juniors Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris along with senior Vince Brown who came in during the winter portal and redshirt freshman Jude James.

The Tigers have more spots to fill to meet the NCAA’s expected roster limit of 105, but Drinkwitz said he isn’t worried about the talent the Tigers have on roster.

“All of this is an avenue for us to continue to improve, to do something that’s never been done before,” Drinkwitz said.