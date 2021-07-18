Fall camp preview: Defensive end

As Missouri prepares to kick off fall camp practices for its second season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, a sense of normalcy has returned. Drinkwitz's debut season got delayed and de-railed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the Tigers managed to go 5-5 against an all-SEC schedule, fans are optimistic to see what he can do in year two. Drinkwitz and Missouri will start fall camp practices the first week of August. So, every day over the next couple weeks, we will break down each of the team's position groups. Today, we take a look at the defensive ends.

After sitting out the entire 2019 season, Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (18) earned first-team all-SEC honors a season ago. (USA Today)

The Starters

Trajan Jeffcoat represented perhaps the most surprising individual storyline of Missouri's 2020 season. The defensive end was dismissed from the team in 2019 and sat out all season before re-enrolling at Missouri last fall. He began the season playing limited snaps but became the Tigers' most effective pass-rusher, totaling six sacks and earning first-team all-SEC honors in the process. Missouri fans will hope Jeffcoat can be even better this season after a full offseason of training with the program. The starting spot opposite Jeffcoat should see some competition during camp, but the favorite to land it will likely be Isaiah McGuire. McGuire made eight starts a season ago, playing both defensive tackle and end. He totaled 18 tackles, including four for loss and three sacks. Pushing McGuire for that starting spot will likely be Chris Turner, who has played in all 47 of Missouri's games across the past four seasons, as well as junior college transfer Daniel Robledo, who earned praise from the coaching staff during spring practices.

The Backups

Missouri has a host of talented but unproven pass-rushers who will vie for playing time during camp, and at least one or two should ultimately get the chance to play regular snaps. Among that group are four freshmen: Kyran Montgomery, Travion Ford, Jonathan Jones and Arden Walker. Both Montgomery and Ford were four-star prospects, and Ford enrolled early in order to participate in spring practices, although an injury sidelined him for the majority of the spring. Fall camp should give us our first glimpse at which players among that group might get a chance to make an impact as a true freshman. Other edge rushers who will compete with the freshmen include Jatorian Hansford. Hansford has never quite put it all together during his college career, logging 19 tackles and no sacks across his first three seasons, though injuries slowed him down a season ago. Second-year player Johnny Walker has also generated a bit of buzz, despite the fact that he didn't see the field a season ago. Finally, former walk-on Cannon York is back after he made two starts and earned a scholarship a season ago. York will likely just serve as a depth piece, but he showed a season ago that the coaching staff trusts him if need be.

Camp Storyline to Watch

Can anyone generate consistent pressure across from Jeffcoat? Consistently pressuring opposing quarterbacks has been an issue for Missouri over the past few seasons. Despite Jeffcoat's strong 2020 season, the Tiger defense as a whole ranked 83rd nationally in sacks per game. Some new wrinkles from defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks could help create some pressure, but ultimately, Missouri is going to need someone on the defensive line aside from Jeffcoat to harass opposing quarterbacks, otherwise Jeffcoat is going to face a lot of double-teams.

PowerMizzou Prediction

It seems likely that a few of the players listed above will actually cross-train between defensive end and defensive tackle, if not move to the interior altogether. But until we know who that will be, we will project McGuire to start opposite Jeffcoat, with Robledo and one of either Turner or Hansford playing regular snaps each game as well. In addition, look for at least one of the true freshmen to get a shot as a situational pass-rusher. Until we see them in action, however, we're not going to single any of them out quite yet.

