FAU women's guard Sydney Mains commits to Mizzou

The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard is a Knoxville, Tenn. product who spent one year with the Owls.

Mains announced her commitment on social media on Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team has its fourth transfer addition with Florida Atlantic guard Sydney Mains .

She played in three games, grabbing four rebounds in 10 minutes against Florida and scoring six points in 15 minutes against Mercer.

In high school, Means was a three-time finalist for Tennessee Miss Basketball and was a two-time state champion and State Finals MVP.

With the addition, the Tigers now have 10 players on roster out of a possible 15.

Here’s how the roster currently stands: