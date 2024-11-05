The Missouri Tigers (6-2) are ranked No. 24 in the first College Football playoff rankings.

None of the four teams left on the Tigers’ schedule are ranked in the top 25.

There are eight SEC teams in the rankings.

Missouri at No. 24, Ole Miss at No. 16, LSU at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 14, Alabama at No. 11, Tennessee at No. 7, Texas at No. 5 and Georgia at No. 3.

Boise State is the last team in the bracket right now at No. 12, while Notre Dame (No. 10) and BYU (No. 9) join Alabama as teams currently going on the road in the first week of the playoff.

Indiana (No. 8), Tennessee, Penn State (No. 6) and Texas would host the first-round games.

Miami (No. 4), Georgia, Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 1) are in the slots for a bye, but Oregon and Ohio State could not both have byes since those automatically go to the power conference champions. So at this point the fourth bye would go to BYU.





The next rankings will come out on next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. central time.