The week that was: Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Take a look around all the Tiger athletics from the past week.
Four-star Michigan WR commit Jacob Washington locks in an SEC visit
Four-star WR Jacob Washington is set to return to Missouri. More inside
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2027 WR Grant Haviland
Missouri cornerbacks coach Al Pogue offered Grant Haviland on Friday at Milton (Ga.) High.
Between the Columns: Monday, Nov. 4
My thoughts on football entering the final third of the season and both basketball seasons beginning tonight.
Class of 2026 QB Ryan Hopkins impresses Mizzou with dual-threat ability
Missouri offered Class of 2026 quarterback Ryan Hopkins on Oct. 22.
The Missouri Tigers (6-2) are ranked No. 24 in the first College Football playoff rankings.
None of the four teams left on the Tigers’ schedule are ranked in the top 25.
There are eight SEC teams in the rankings.
Missouri at No. 24, Ole Miss at No. 16, LSU at No. 15, Texas A&M at No. 14, Alabama at No. 11, Tennessee at No. 7, Texas at No. 5 and Georgia at No. 3.
Boise State is the last team in the bracket right now at No. 12, while Notre Dame (No. 10) and BYU (No. 9) join Alabama as teams currently going on the road in the first week of the playoff.
Indiana (No. 8), Tennessee, Penn State (No. 6) and Texas would host the first-round games.
Miami (No. 4), Georgia, Ohio State (No. 2) and Oregon (No. 1) are in the slots for a bye, but Oregon and Ohio State could not both have byes since those automatically go to the power conference champions. So at this point the fourth bye would go to BYU.
The next rankings will come out on next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. central time.
