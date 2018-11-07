*Illinois fans are going to hate this team (and if my Twitter mentions tonight were an indiction, it’s not going to take long). The first eight points of the game for the Tigers were scored by former Illini signees in Pickett, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith .

* Cuonzo Martin loves Javon Pickett . Consider him this year’s Jordan Geist . Last summer, every time you asked, you just heard about how much Martin liked Geist. Nobody thought he would start, but if you listened to Martin talk about him, you’d have been foolish to think he wouldn’t. Same goes for Pickett, who said he found out about 30 minutes before the game he was in the starting five. He scored seven points, including a three for Missouri’s first basket of the season.

Because there is so much unknown and so many new parts to this team, our first post-game column is little more than a running list of observations. From start to finish, we were just looking for things that jumped out. Here are some of those things.

Tuesday night offered a first look at the 2018-19 Missouri basketball team. It was a 68-55 win over Central Arkansas that was neither overly impressive nor one the Tigers were ever in any danger of losing. It was the perfect game for a coach: A victory with a lot to work on.

*This team passes well. In fact, there were a couple of times I thought they passed it once too often. Perhaps the most visible difference in this team is Tilmon’s passing out of the post. Last year, he either got rid of the ball as quickly as he could or went to the basket. This year, he’s looking like a confident post player willing to draw a double team and kick it out.

“The biggest growth is him passing out of the double,” Martin said. “He’s still got a ways to go, but it’s fun to watch.

“The way the game’s officiated, why not throw it inside? You have to make a decision.”

“I was expecting to get more double teams and I was looking to kick the ball out,” Tilmon said. “If they don’t double team me, I go make a basket. If they do double team me, I’m looking for the guard to kick it back out.”

*Fans are going to love Xavier Pinson. He plays at the speed of the Energizer bunny and you may not always be sure where he’s going (he may not either), but he’s going to be fun to watch. He’ll throw some passes that wow everybody in the building and a few that will probably catch his teammates off guard.

*Jeremiah Tilmon did not commit a foul until just 14:40 remained…IN THE SECOND HALF. He did make up for lost time, committing four in the next eight minutes. He admitted afterward a couple of them were “stupid fouls.”

“That was the plan,” Tilmon said. “When we’re at practice, coach starts me with four fouls anyway. As soon as we get to practice, he’ll be like, ‘Tilly got four fouls.’”

*Fifteen of the first 28 shots were threes. Outside of Mark Smith, they were 1-11. The question I have about this team is its shooting. Well, at least one of the questions. I don’t know if the Tigers have enough of them to consistently settle for jump shots…and Martin doesn’t want them to.

“I would like to see more drives to the basket,” Martin said. “I thought we did a poor job going east-west on the perimeter instead of attacking downhill or even throwing the ball inside.”

*Mark Smith was the exception, though. He shot 23% from three-point range last year and never made more than four in a game. He made five in eight attempts tonight on his way to a game-high 19 points.

“I’ve been working a lot this summer on my jump shot and being more consistent. It’s great to see the hard work pay off,” Smith said. “I’ve always been a good shooter. Just at Illinois, I don’t know how to explain it, I just couldn’t make shots.”

Jordan Geist and Torrence Watson were a combined 4-16 from the floor and 1-10 from three-point range. Martin wasn’t worried about what was just an off night for both, but Missouri probably won’t win a whole lot of games against better competition shooting the ball that way. Outside of Smith and Tilmon, the Tigers were just 13-for-41 from the floor.