PowerMizzou - First Look: Georgia

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We continue today with the favorite in the SEC East.

The Bulldogs will be tested, drawing Auburn and Alabama out of the SEC West. They're replacing a ton on offense, but the Bulldogs won mostly with defense last year which was never more evident than in a complete shutdown of Missouri. They still have to be considered the odds-on favorites in the SEC East and are a cut above most of the division.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 10