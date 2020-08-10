 PowerMizzou - First Look: Georgia
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

First Look: Georgia

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We continue today with the favorite in the SEC East.

Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas

                                            GEORGIA BULLDOGS  

2019 record: 12-2 (7-1 SEC)

All time series vs Missouri: Georgia leads 8-1

Last meeting: Georgia won 27-0 in 2019

Head Coach (Record): Kirby Smart (5th season, 44-12)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Todd Monken (1st season)

2019 rushing rank: 41st, 185.1 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 72nd, 223.0 yards/game

2019 total rank: 61st, 408.1 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 49th, 30.8 points/game

Returning starters: 2

Key losses: Jake Fromm, DeAndre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Dan Lanning (2nd season)

2019 rushing rank: 1st, 74.6 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 31st, 201.1 yards/game

2019 total rank: 3rd, 275.7 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 1st, 12.6 points/game

Returning starters: 8

Key losses: Tae Crowder, J.R. Reed, Tyler Clark

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 3, 1, 1, 1 (Avg. 1.5)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 5th

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

The Bulldogs will be tested, drawing Auburn and Alabama out of the SEC West. They're replacing a ton on offense, but the Bulldogs won mostly with defense last year which was never more evident than in a complete shutdown of Missouri. They still have to be considered the odds-on favorites in the SEC East and are a cut above most of the division.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 10

