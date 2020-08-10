PowerMizzou - First Look: Georgia

First Look: Georgia
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We continue today with the favorite in the SEC East.
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 12-2 (7-1 SEC)
All time series vs Missouri: Georgia leads 8-1
Last meeting: Georgia won 27-0 in 2019
Head Coach (Record): Kirby Smart (5th season, 44-12)
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Todd Monken (1st season)
2019 rushing rank: 41st, 185.1 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 72nd, 223.0 yards/game
2019 total rank: 61st, 408.1 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 49th, 30.8 points/game
Returning starters: 2
Key losses: Jake Fromm, DeAndre Swift, Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Dan Lanning (2nd season)
2019 rushing rank: 1st, 74.6 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 31st, 201.1 yards/game
2019 total rank: 3rd, 275.7 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 1st, 12.6 points/game
Returning starters: 8
Key losses: Tae Crowder, J.R. Reed, Tyler Clark
OTHER INFORMATION
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 3, 1, 1, 1 (Avg. 1.5)
ESPN FPI Ranking: 5th
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The Bulldogs will be tested, drawing Auburn and Alabama out of the SEC West. They're replacing a ton on offense, but the Bulldogs won mostly with defense last year which was never more evident than in a complete shutdown of Missouri. They still have to be considered the odds-on favorites in the SEC East and are a cut above most of the division.
Difficulty ranking (1-10): 10