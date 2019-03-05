This is the only time Five Downs will start talking about its namesake, the Fifth Down Game against Colorado in 1990. That's because new Missouri cornerbacks coach David Gibbs was on the field as a fifth-year senior for the Buffaloes.

"I don't know that I want to say (that) too loud around here," Gibbs said.

So has his outlook changed on what happened that day?



"Of course. Mizzou got screwed in that game," Gibbs said with a smile. "But I still have my national championship ring."

Gibbs has known Barry Odom for years and played college football with Ryan Walters' father. He also has worked with Vernon Hargreaves in the past and said he's known Brick Haley for a long time. It's not just the staff Gibbs knows.

"(DeMarkus) Acy actually took an official visit to (Texas) Tech when I was there," Gibbs said. "Then Christian (Holmes), we actually started recruiting him because he was so fast running track. More so track than football. Glad to be here. They've done a great job recruiting. Just a matter of coaching those guys up and getting them fine-tuned.

