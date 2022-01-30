Former Auburn DL transfer Ian Mathews commits to Mizzou

Former Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens announced his commitment to Missouri on Saturday.

Missouri landed their second transfer commitment of the weekend in former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Mathews, who announced his pledge to the Tigers on Twitter on Sunday morning following his official visit.

The former three-star prospect entered the transfer portal back on January 20th, which was followed by offers from Missouri and Georgia Tech.

Mathews did not appear in a game during his freshman season with Auburn.

Back in high school, Mathews announced his intentions to sign with Auburn during the early signing period in December of 2020. He also had other offers from Georgia Tech, Arkansas, South Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Florida State.

Mathews finished his senior season with 61 tackles, 34 solos, 10 tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

In terms of the transfer landscape, Mathews is the 10th addition for Missouri this offseason to go along with the following - offensive lineman Bence Polgar (Buffalo) and Dylan Spencer (Jackson State), safety Joseph Charleston (Clemson), cornerback Dreyden Norwood (Texas A&M), defensive end Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina), defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan(Oklahoma State), running back Nathaniel Peat (Stanford), linebackerTyRon Hopper(Florida), and tight end Tyler Stephens (Buffalo).

Missouri also hosted another Auburn defensive line transfer in Marquis Robinson over the weekend.