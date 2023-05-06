Missouri has picked up a commitment from former Jackson State EDGE Nyles Gaddy, who recently visited the school on May 5.

Gaddy, who originally signed with Tennessee out of high school, entered the transfer portal in December before changing his mind.

He would then participate in spring ball with Jackson State in March before re-entering the portal on April 30.

Gaddy was an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first-team selection in 2022 after recording 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two bat downs in 12 games helping the Tigers go 12-1, win the SWAC title and advance to their second straight Celebration Bowl.