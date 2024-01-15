Advertisement
Former Michigan State DL Zion Young commits to Missouri

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Missouri picked up another transfer portal addition on Monday in former Michigan State defensive lineman Zion Young.

Missouri has been involved with Young since he entered the transfer portal back on December 1st. He was in for an official visit with the Tigers' staff earlier this month.

Back in high school, Missouri was also heavily involved in Young's recruiting process as a 2021 prospect, even hosting the former three-star prospect for an official visit before he went on to commit and sign with the Spartans.

As a sophomore this past season, Young recorded 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Throughout his two years at East Lansing, Young has appeared in 20 games and tallied 47 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Young becomes the fourth defensive line addition via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Chris McClellan (Florida), Darris Smith (Georgia), and Sterling Webb (New Mexico State).

