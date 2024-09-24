Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. Nate Noel is the new bell cow.

I don’t think anyone would say Cody Schrader was the most talented Mizzou player last year, but he was the most effective. He finished third in the FBS in rushing with a Mizzou single-season rushing record of 1,627 yards to go with 14 touchdowns.

However, Luther Burden was the team’s most talented player last year and he’s the most talented player this year, but maybe Missouri needs to follow last year’s formula.

Mizzou was running to pass. Schrader helped open up the pass. Through the first four games of the season, Mizzou has been passing more, and it’s easy to see why. It has a deep receiving room with plenty of weapons, but the run game is the answer. Particularly, Nate Noel.

Noel was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after racking up 24 carries for a career-high 199 yards.

You may be wondering, how is Mizzou not exploring the run enough when Noel has 46 rushes over the last two weeks?

The answer is he should have closer to 60 attempts. He’s been Mizzou’s most consistent offensive player this season. He’s the one who got the offense going versus Boston College and Vanderbilt when the passing wasn't making anything happen early on.

He's fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards with 475. Noel can do it all.

This doesn’t mean the Tigers should go away from the passing game completely, but Mizzou should let the run open up the pass. Plus, it may help get the offensive line in a rhythm.

The offensive line can run block. That’s not a problem, but pass blocking has been a major issue. Let them wear down the opposing defensive line so when it’s time to pass protect the group is facing a defensive line that’s more worn out.

It's not just Noel who has been a bright spot. Marcus Carroll has performed well this season, too. On the season, he has 35 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

He had his worst game of the year in Week 4, rushing the ball five times for 10 yards and a touchdown, but outside of that, he's been good.

Noel, Carroll and Jamal Roberts have combined for 623 yards and six rushing touchdowns while quarterback Brady Cook has just passed for 946 yards and four touchdowns.

Missouri should continue to feed the running backs, particularly Noel, more as the passing game finds its rhythm.