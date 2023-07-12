Missouri has successfully gone into enemy territory to reel in its latest big commitment.

Four-star Jonesboro (Ark.) Valley View outside linebacker Brian Huff announced his pledge to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and the Tigers on Wednesday evening. Huff chose Missouri over a top-four that also included Arkansas, UCF and UNLV.

"It felt like home," Huff told Rivals.com about his commitment to Mizzou. "We have a real strong bond. We talk everyday. I feel like I'm really wanted there."

Huff had an extensive recruiting process that included numerous visits up to Columbia. He used official visits to Missouri, Arkansas and UCF before deciding that he wanted to play for the Tigers on the next level.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Smith led the charge for the Tigers in the recruitment of Huff. The two stayed in steady contact throughout the process, and Huff sees the opportunity to play early for Smith.

"I feel like I can go in and make an impact right away," said Huff. "They want me to play middle linebacker, but I'm going to get to rush (the passer). That's the plan that they have for me."

The four-star backer out of Arkansas that looks up to former NFL All-Pro Luke Kuechly flashed all over the field during his junior season in the Natural State. He made 92 tackles, seven tackles, recovered three fumbles and even forced a turnover.

Huff becomes the sixth prospect to commit to Missouri since the calendar flipped to July. That hot-streak also includes pledges from four-stars James Madison and Nicholas Rodriguez. The newest commitment sees big things on the horizon for the program.

"Mizzou is getting better and better," Huff said. "Adding all of us, we can potentially compete for a national championship. That's the goal."

Rivals.com ranks Brian Huff as the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas and the No. 20 outside linebacker nationally for the 2024 recruiting cycle. His commitment provides Drinkwitz with a significant head-to-head win over the Razorbacks.

