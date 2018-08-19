Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. This week, freshman defensive end Jatorian Hansford spoke to reporters. Here is what the Forsyth, Georgia native had to say.

Question: How important was the tradition that Missouri has at this position for you during the recruiting process?

Jatorian Hansford: “Yeah, I thought about that. I know that Missouri puts a lot of D ends in the league, so I thought about that.”

Q: Who are some other guys in that room who have helped you out?

JH: “All of them. All of them. We’re all brothers. I can’t pick.”

Q: Coming from a smaller town in Georgia, how different is this?

JH: “Oh man, this is crazy right here. This is something to get used to. I’m not used to it. Like, the fans, the people around you just motivate you to want to keep on going. So yeah, it’s different.”

Q: What’s the biggest thing you miss about home so far?

JH: “I really don’t miss nothing about home. It’s small, there’s not really nothing there, so I really don’t miss it too much. But I miss my family of course.”

Q: How have you enjoyed working with Brick Haley so far?

JH: “That’s my guy right there. He pushes me to a whole new level. I love it.”

Q: What went through your head the first time you saw Terry Beckner live in practice?

JH: “That’s a beast. That’s a dog. … When I look at him in the eyes, I can just tell, he’s something.”

Q: Have the coaches said what specifically they want to see from the true freshman for you all to get on the field this year?

JH: “I mean, we just got to step up. Either way it goes, we just have to step up.”