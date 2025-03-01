Mizzou falls to Vanderbilt in OT

The Tigers couldn’t put Vanderbilt away.

Missouri led 77-71 with 1:33 left to play and had an opportunity to hit a dagger with 51 seconds left when Caleb Grill had an opportunity from 3 that ended in an Anthony Robinson offensive board.

But a turnover and a foul cut the Tiger advantage to two with 23 seconds left and the Commodores sank every 3 they took, including a final heave from the right wing from Tyler Nickel to send the game to overtime tied at 81.

In overtime, the Commodores couldn’t miss, leading to a 97-93 win that means Missouri will once again need help to reach a double-bye in the SEC Tournament after it had gained the power to control its own destiny just days before.

“We knew who was going to shoot the ball and I think we got a little bit disorganized,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “I’ve gotta put our guys in a better spot.”

“I should have used a timeout to organize my team a lot better than I did,” Gates added. “And that’s on me.”

Instead of fouling or calling timeout, Gates let the final seconds play out as A.J. Hoggard dribbled into the paint and pulled Tigers in with him to open up Nickel for the final attempt.

After starting the game just 2-of-19 from 3, the Commodores hit six of their final seven attempts, including five consecutive at the end of regulation.

“We played good enough to win the game, we just didn’t come out down the stretch executing,” Gates said. “It’s the madness of March, that’s all it is.”

Vanderbilt jumped ahead with a Chris Manon layup to start overtime - as the Cornell transfer led the Commodores with a 23-point, 11-rebound day - then never trailed in the extra five minutes.

Vanderbilt shot 23-of-33 (69.7 percent) from the field and 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from 3 in the second half and overtime, helping to overcome a 38-29 lead Missouri took into halftime.

Neither team started hot, as they combined to shoot just 1-of-10 to open the game before a Tamar Bates 3 put Missouri up 5-4 with 15:54 left in the first half for the Tigers’ first basket.

Caleb Grill came off the bench soon after and was immediately on fire, hitting three 3s and a layup to go on an 11-1 run all on his own, putting the Tigers in front 16-7.