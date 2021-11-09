Freshman Trevon Brazile out for Mizzou basketball

Missouri will be without the services of freshman Trevon Brazile when it opens the season tonight against Central Michigan, sources have told PowerMizzou.com. The 6-foot-7 freshman from Springfield, Mo. did not play in Missouri's scrimmage against Creighton and according to sources hasn't been practicing with the Tigers. No further information is available at this time, though Mizzou is expected to release an official player status report to the media prior to tonight's game which tips off at 7 p.m. The situation is not disciplinary or related to any legal situation according to what we have learned.

Cuonzo Martin will talk to reporters after the game against the Chippewas tonight and may provide more clarity on Brazile's status moving forward. Brazile is one of five high school signees in last year's class and one of nine new faces on the Missouri roster as Martin enters his fifth season. A timetable for his return to the floor is unknown. Martin has repeatedly said he expects to play eight or nine players regularly this year. Brazile may not have been in that rotation anyway, but this news makes it certain.