Two years ago, Damarea Crockett ran for 1,062 yards as a true freshman for Missouri. Last season, with Crockett injured, Larry Rountree III went for 703 in his first year as a Tiger while splitting time with Ish Witter. Both of them were coming back—along with all five starting offensive linemen—and Missouri fans had visions of a running game that might actually be even better than a passing attack led by Heisman hopeful Drew Lock. Through two games, it has yet to materialize. “We’ve got to get a little bit better in the run game,” offensive coordinator Derek Dooley said. “We’ve got to run the ball better. It’s going to be important.” “We obviously had some issues the past two weeks running the ball,” right tackle Paul Adams said.

Damarea Crockett leads Missouri with 115 rushing yards through two games. Jordan Kodner

The Tigers haven’t exactly run the ball poorly. They’re averaging 183.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks them smack in the middle of the national rankings at No. 61. The numbers are fine, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. “We’ve just got way more room for improvement,” left tackle Yasir Durant said. “The last two weeks, we haven’t played near as good as we could.” The run game has been good enough so far with less than stellar competition and with Lock and the passing game playing at an elite level. But as the schedule gets tougher, Missouri is going to have to improve in that area. The Tigers are playing three tailbacks. Crockett, Rountree and Tyler Badie have 76 carries for 285 yards. That’s an average of 3.75 yards per carry. That figure would have ranked 105th in the country a year ago. And the defenses are only going to get better. Here is the breakdown of each back’s production so far:

Missouri Run Game by Direction (yards per carry) Player Outside Left Left Side Middle Right Side Outside Right Damarea Crockett 4.2 3.29 2.57 4.4 4.3 Larry Rountree III 7.0 6.0 4.67 2.89 1.3 Tyler Badie 5.5 -0.5 4.17 2.75 2.0