Hangin' With Mookie Cooper: Episode 2

Every Tuesday, we'll have a one-on-one chat with Mizzou sophomore wide receiver Mookie Cooper. We'll talk about his life as a Mizzou football player and all kinds of things away from the field as well.

Today, it's Episode 2. We talk about growing up in St. Louis, the legend of the JFL and Mookie's beginnings as a football player. Watch Episode 2 of Hangin' With Mookie Cooper below.

(Note: Due to a technical issue, Gabe's audio is too loud in about the first five minutes. It levels out after that. We apologize for the issue, it will be better going forward.)