Missouri will have to replace its all-time leading scorer headed into the 2024 season. Kicker Harrison Mevis has decided to skip his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

In his four years in Columbia, Mevis made 86 of 103 career field goat attempts including a career-long and SEC record 61-yard kick to beat Kansas State on the final play in September. Mevis also made 147 of 148 point after attempts in his career. It all added up to a school record 405 points over his career. He averaged 8.265 points per game as a Tiger.

The heir apparent to Mevis is Blake Craig, who signed with the Tigers out of Liberty North High School last December. Craig appeared in three games as a freshman. He kicked off six times, but did not attempt a field goal or a point after.