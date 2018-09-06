On Thursday, Missouri landed their 11th commitment in the 2019 class and fourth in-state prospect in Kirkwood (Mo.) product Arvell Ferguson.

The three-star prospect elevated himself as a prospect of interest to a priority target after his performance at outside linebacker during a 7-on-7 camp on Missouri's campus in early June.

That performance earned him an offer and his relationship with the coaching staff proved to be the difference.

"I like how they care about academics first," Ferguson noted. "They know I'm a great athlete and I can do this and that on the field, but they care about my education first and that's what me and my parents look at in colleges the most."

Throughout the recruiting process, Ferguson has talked the most with outside linebackers coach Brian Odom.

"He hits me up as much as he can," he said. "Whenever he can he texts me good luck or asks how I'm doing and just keeping up with me."

The Tigers like the 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect as an outside linebacker that can be dominant off the edge and excel in pass coverage with his length and speed.

"This is my first year doing it," Ferguson said about pass coverage. "I've never been in coverage on defense, so it's a little new to me. But they see me covering the flats as an outside linebacker or where I'm most dangerous at is coming off the edge with my hand in the dirt or standing up in coverage."

Ferguson chose Mizzou over a final six that also included Wyoming, Western Michigan, Ball State, Arkansas State, and Miami (Oh.).

He becomes the 11th overall commitment and the fourth in-state prospect to join the Tigers' recruiting class. Ferguson also joins fellow Kirkwood (Mo.) teammate and wide receiver commit Maurice Massey in Missouri's class.