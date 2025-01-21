Initial thoughts: Texas

1. The winning streak was going to come sooner or later, but that was a tough way for it to end. Texas just played fantastic defense throughout, Mizzou couldn't buy a 3 in the first half and just couldn't hold on at the end. It was going to happen, the Tigers will need to regroup ahead of a very tough portion of the schedule.

2. I kind of forgot what a rock-fight game looked like. It had been so long since Mizzou just hadn't been able to score for a full game. I don't think it's that any glaring weaknesses got exposed or anything like that. Sooner or later, shots just stop falling and a team keeps you from getting good looks.

3. I'm shocked by the rebounding margin. Texas came in getting crushed on the boards in SEC play and the Tigers had turned that into a strength. Mizzou got dominated on the glass and the second-chance points were a major key for Texas. That rebounding looked like an early-season game instead of what the Tigers had done recently.

4. Texas has had a brutal start to SEC play, but played about as tough of a schedule as it could have. The Longhorns are better than I've been giving them credit for.