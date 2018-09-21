Inside the matchups: Missouri vs. Georgia
After pulling out a 40-37 victory over Purdue on a last-second field goal, Missouri is 3-0 for the first time in three seasons. Now, conference play begins with one of the toughest tests the Tigers will face this season. After being favored in each of the first three games, Missouri is a 14-point underdog to No. 2 Georgia.
With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at how the Tigers and Bulldogs will match up on each side of the ball. The numbers used below are the PFF grades for the season so far for each unit.
Missouri defense vs. Georgia offense
Missouri's defense largely dominated during the first two games of the season. Then the Tigers gave up 572 passing yards to Purdue, and its defense dropped from No. 44 nationally, according to the PFF ratings, to No. 64. The Tiger defense has earned a season grade of 80.5.
With its 88.2 grade and No. 6 national ranking, Georgia's offense is easily the best Missouri has faced so far. Here's a look at how the two units will match up. (Note: The players to watch table includes the five highest-graded players from each unit who have averaged at least 20 snaps per game this season. I also excluded players that I know will serve as backups this week, like Justin Fields and Hyrin White.)
|Defensive Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
90.3
|
Tackling
|
78.9
|
Pass Rush
|
70.9
|
Coverage
|
73.2
|Offensive Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
77.5
|
Rushing
|
76.5
|
Receiving
|
73.5
|
Pass Blocking
|
91.6
|
Run Blocking
|
86.1
|Georgia players
|Position
|Grade
|Missouri players
|Position
|Grade
|
Andrew Thomas
|
OT
|
92.0
|
Terry Beckner Jr.
|
DT
|
82.7
|
Lamont Gaillard
|
C
|
82.1
|
Jordan Elliott
|
DT
|
78.2
|
Solomon Kindley
|
OG
|
81.6
|
DeMarkus Acy
|
CB
|
77.3
|
Ben Cleveland
|
OG
|
79.9
|
Cale Garrett
|
LB
|
77.3
|
Jeremiah Holloman
|
WR
|
79.8
|
Walter Palmore
|
DT
|
72.7
Clearly, Georgia's offensive line is ridiculously good. Andrew Thomas has the best run-blocking grade of any tackle in the country, and the second-best overall grade. Lamont Gaillard is the seventh-best center overall, and Solomon Kindley is the eight-best guard.
Missouri's run defense, led by defensive tackles Terry Beckner Jr. and Jordan Elliott, could challenge that Bulldog line. But its pass rush, the weakest area of the defense according to PFF, is up against a stiff challenge. And if that pass rush doesn't materialize, the Tiger defensive backs could be in for a long day trying to cover the Georgia receivers.
Missouri offense vs. Georgia defense
If you think Georgia's offense looks scary, wait until you see the grades for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog defense has earned a grade of 93.3 on the season. That ranks second nationally, behind only Alabama. Missouri's offense, meanwhile, has been productive. The Tigers rank 20th nationally with a grade of 80.6 through three games.
Once again, here's how two units break down component by component.
|Offensive Category
|Grade
|
Passing
|
85.6
|
Rushing
|
71.0
|
Receiving
|
73.0
|
Pass Blocking
|
87.0
|
Run Blocking
|
62.7
|Defensive Category
|Grade
|
Run Defense
|
93.8
|
Tackling
|
92.1
|
Pass Rush
|
57.7
|
Coverage
|
93.7
|Georgia players
|Position
|Grade
|Missouri players
|Position
|Grade
|
Deandre Baker
|
CB
|
87.1
|
Emanuel Hall
|
WR
|
90.4
|
Richard Lecounte
|
S
|
86.0
|
Drew Lock
|
QB
|
87.1
|
Tyler Clark
|
DT
|
82.9
|
Yasir Durant
|
OT
|
74.1
|
J.R. Reed
|
S
|
82.7
|
Albert Okwuegbunam
|
TE
|
72.7
|
William Poole
|
CB
|
79.6
|
Jalen Knox
|
WR
|
71.5
Georgia's defense is flat out elite in every category except one: pressuring the quarterback. Its tackling grade ranks first nationally, its coverage third and its run defense fourth. But if the Bulldogs can't get past Missouri's pass protection (which has been the strength of the offensive line) and pressure Drew Lock, the Tigers should stand a chance to put up some points.
The fact that Georgia's secondary has graded out so well is a bit surprising given unit's lack of experience, and may result from playing fairly weak competition so far. Both Richard Lecounte and William Poole are true sophomores who served as backups a season ago.
The matchup to watch will be Deandre Baker vs. Emanuel Hall. Hall torched Georgia for 141 yards and two touchdowns a season ago. If Baker is able to successfully cover Hall one-on-one, that will benefit the Bulldogs by allowing them to use more players in blitzes and to cover the likes of Albert Okwuegbunam and Johnathon Johnson.