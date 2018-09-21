After pulling out a 40-37 victory over Purdue on a last-second field goal, Missouri is 3-0 for the first time in three seasons. Now, conference play begins with one of the toughest tests the Tigers will face this season. After being favored in each of the first three games, Missouri is a 14-point underdog to No. 2 Georgia. With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at how the Tigers and Bulldogs will match up on each side of the ball. The numbers used below are the PFF grades for the season so far for each unit.

Missouri's defensive tackle group, led by Terry Beckner Jr. (5) and Jordan Elliott (95), has shown itself to be the strength of the unit this season. Jordan Kodner

Missouri defense vs. Georgia offense Missouri's defense largely dominated during the first two games of the season. Then the Tigers gave up 572 passing yards to Purdue, and its defense dropped from No. 44 nationally, according to the PFF ratings, to No. 64. The Tiger defense has earned a season grade of 80.5. With its 88.2 grade and No. 6 national ranking, Georgia's offense is easily the best Missouri has faced so far. Here's a look at how the two units will match up. (Note: The players to watch table includes the five highest-graded players from each unit who have averaged at least 20 snaps per game this season. I also excluded players that I know will serve as backups this week, like Justin Fields and Hyrin White.)

Missouri defense Defensive Category Grade Run Defense 90.3 Tackling 78.9 Pass Rush 70.9 Coverage 73.2

Georgia Offense Offensive Category Grade Passing 77.5 Rushing 76.5 Receiving 73.5 Pass Blocking 91.6 Run Blocking 86.1

Players to Watch Georgia players Position Grade Missouri players Position Grade Andrew Thomas OT 92.0 Terry Beckner Jr. DT 82.7 Lamont Gaillard C 82.1 Jordan Elliott DT 78.2 Solomon Kindley OG 81.6 DeMarkus Acy CB 77.3 Ben Cleveland OG 79.9 Cale Garrett LB 77.3 Jeremiah Holloman WR 79.8 Walter Palmore DT 72.7

Clearly, Georgia's offensive line is ridiculously good. Andrew Thomas has the best run-blocking grade of any tackle in the country, and the second-best overall grade. Lamont Gaillard is the seventh-best center overall, and Solomon Kindley is the eight-best guard. Missouri's run defense, led by defensive tackles Terry Beckner Jr. and Jordan Elliott, could challenge that Bulldog line. But its pass rush, the weakest area of the defense according to PFF, is up against a stiff challenge. And if that pass rush doesn't materialize, the Tiger defensive backs could be in for a long day trying to cover the Georgia receivers.

Missouri offense vs. Georgia defense If you think Georgia's offense looks scary, wait until you see the grades for Kirby Smart's defense. The Bulldog defense has earned a grade of 93.3 on the season. That ranks second nationally, behind only Alabama. Missouri's offense, meanwhile, has been productive. The Tigers rank 20th nationally with a grade of 80.6 through three games. Once again, here's how two units break down component by component.

Missouri wide receiver Emanuel Hall had a big game against Georgia a season ago. USA Today

Missouri Offense Offensive Category Grade Passing 85.6 Rushing 71.0 Receiving 73.0 Pass Blocking 87.0 Run Blocking 62.7

Georgia defense Defensive Category Grade Run Defense 93.8 Tackling 92.1 Pass Rush 57.7 Coverage 93.7

Players to Watch Georgia players Position Grade Missouri players Position Grade Deandre Baker CB 87.1 Emanuel Hall WR 90.4 Richard Lecounte S 86.0 Drew Lock QB 87.1 Tyler Clark DT 82.9 Yasir Durant OT 74.1 J.R. Reed S 82.7 Albert Okwuegbunam TE 72.7 William Poole CB 79.6 Jalen Knox WR 71.5