PowerMizzou - Jarron Coleman is Mizzou's third transfer addition

Missouri's 2021-22 roster is starting to come into focus. Ball State sophomore Jarron Coleman announced his commitment to Missouri on Saturday afternoon. He is the Tigers' third addition through the transfer portal in the last nine days, joining Green Bay's Amari Davis and Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon. Coleman signed with Ball State in the Class of 2018 out of Cathedral High in Indianapolis. After a redshirt season, he was named the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year in 2019-20, averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while starting the final 23 games of the season at point guard for the Cardinals. As a sophomore, Coleman increased all those averages to 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games. He missed Ball State's first ten games with an injury and did not make his debut until January 16th. Ball State went 4-6 without him in the lineup.

Coleman averaged nearly 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists at Ball State last season (Ball State Athletics)