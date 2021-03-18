Kaian Roberts-Day takes in spring practice
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With Missouri's second open spring practice taking place this past Saturday, more talent in the 2022 class made their way to CoMo to watch the Tigers in action from the stands.Festus (Mo.) athlete ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news