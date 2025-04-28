Mizzou softball swept by Alabama

Larissa Anderson signals a pitch call (Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

The Missouri Tigers dropped to six games under .500 with three games left to play after dropping all three in a series at Alabama through the weekend. Here’s a recap of the action.

Friday

The Tigers fell behind early and fell short on their comeback attempt in a 4-2 loss. Alabama scored three runs in the bottom of the first, but a Taylor Ebbs home run cut the deficit to two in the top of the second. The Tide added a run in the fifth as the Tigers struggled to string any offense together going into the seventh. Down three, the Tigers got a double from Julia Crenshaw, who scored on a wild pitch, a single from Madison Walker and an Ebbs walk to put the go-ahead run at the plate, but a pop out ended the attempt. Ebbs led the Tiger offense with a home run on a 2-for-3 day with a walk. Walker was also 2-for-3 with a walk. Crenshaw and Kara Daly both added hits in the Tigers’ six-hit day. Taylor Pannell started in the circle for Missouri, allowing four runs on four hits, five walks and a hit batter. She pitched 5.2 innings and struck out three. Marissa McCann got the final out on a strikeout.

Saturday

Alabama took an early lead once again, but the Tigers game back to tie in the top of the seventh before giving up a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh to win 7-6. The Tigers got on the board first on a Crenshaw leadoff home run, but Alabama scored three runs in the first, two in the third and another in the first to go up 6-1. In the sixth, Walker hit her 18th home run, sending the ball out to right center and scoring Crenshaw to pull the Tigers within 6-3. Then in the seventh, Crenshaw sent another home run over the centerfield wall to score Mya Dodge and Danielle Blackstun to tie the game at six. Crenshaw has 14 home runs this season. But in the bottom of the seventh, two singles and a throwing error scored the winning run. Crenshaw went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, three runs scored and four RBI. Walker was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored on her home run. Ebbs doubled, while Daly and Dodge both singled. Cierra Harrison started for Missouri, pitching the first 2.0 innings and allowing five runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. She struck out one. McCann came on for the next 4.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, while striking out four. Pannell pitched the final .2 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits.

Sunday

The Tiger offense never got going as the Tide scored one in the fifth and one in the sixth to win 2-0. The Tigers had five total hits, two from Madison Uptegrove and one each from Walker, Ebbs and Claire Cahalan. The Tigers never had two baserunners in an inning. McCann started in the circle, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk, while striking out three. Jayci Kruse pitched a clean inning in the sixth.

