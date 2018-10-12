Missouri picked up their 13th commitment on Tuesday when Salem (La.) cornerback Ishmael Burdine announced his decision on Twitter.

The three-star prospect received an offer from the Tigers back in February and has made two trips to Columbia over the spring and summer.

Burdine took his official visit to Missouri back in June. He explained what stood out about that visit to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Chad Simmons back in August.

"It was my second time out to Missouri and it is really a great environment. I met a lot of players, I spent time with the coaching staff and I even got to meet and spend time with the families of the coaches.

"Everything is nice out there. I had a great visit, I saw a lot of the campus and I like how they are recruiting me."

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound prospect chose Missouri over a final three that also included Mississippi State and Tennessee. He also took a visit to Virginia a couple of weeks ago.

Burdine is planning to graduate high school in December and will be an early enrollee. He joins Chris Shearin out of IMG Academy (Fla.) and Martez Manuel of Rock Bridge (Mo.) as defensive back commits for the Tigers.