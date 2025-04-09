Mizzou defensive end Jahkai Lang plans to enter transfer portal

Missouri received another departure from its program Wednesday.

Redshirt sophomore Jahkai Lang plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Instagram. He joined backup quarterback Drew Pyne, who committed to Bowling Green, as the second player to leave Columbia after spring practices.

Lang made the decision public a day after coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the media Tuesday. Drinkwitz noted the depth and experience within the defensive line room for this upcoming season and mentioned he expected up to eight transfers in the second window.

The transfer portal will officially open April 16 and close April 25.