Mizzou defensive end Jahkai Lang plans to enter transfer portal

Missouri received another departure from its program Wednesday.
Redshirt sophomore Jahkai Lang plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Instagram. He joined backup quarterback Drew Pyne, who committed to Bowling Green, as the second player to leave Columbia after spring practices.
Lang made the decision public a day after coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the media Tuesday. Drinkwitz noted the depth and experience within the defensive line room for this upcoming season and mentioned he expected up to eight transfers in the second window.
The transfer portal will officially open April 16 and close April 25.
Lang, a former three-star weakside defensive end, signed with the Tigers in the 2023 class as the No. 16 recruit in the state of Missouri. The Troy (Mo.) Buchanan product did not appear in his first season, earning a redshirt, before providing depth to the defensive end position in 2024.
The 6-foot-3, 252-pound lineman appeared in 12 games this past year, totaling 13 tackles and three sacks. Missouri also rostered defensive ends Javion Hilson, Nate Johnson, Eddie Kelly Jr., Langden Kitchen, Darris Smith, Damon Wilson II and Zion Young this spring.
Lang will have three years of eligibility remaining.
