Mizzou basketball hit with multiple departures

Missouri men's basketball was hit with two departures Wednesday. Josh Gray unexpectedly entered the transfer portal. A source within the program confirmed Gray is out of eligibility. Also, assistant coach Rob Summers was announced as the new head coach at Cleveland State. Gray played the 2020-21 season at LSU, appearing in 10 games, then played three seasons at South Carolina before transferring to Missouri for his final season of eligibility.

Assumedly, the transfer decision is in anticipation of possible rule changes. Gray averaged 15.6 minutes per game this season and scored 3.2 points per contest, while bringing down 5.3 rebounds per game. His departure does not change any expectations for the Tigers' roster next season.

After spending one year on staff at Missouri, Summers returns to Cleveland State where he was on head coach Dennis Gates' staff from 2019-22. Summers served this season as Gates' offensive coordinator and was repeatedly praised for his coaching job with the Tigers’ bigs. "Coach Summers will be a Division I head coach," Gates said in a release when Summers was hired at Missouri. "He is passionate about the game of basketball. He provides the authentic love necessary in developing young people and possesses an undefeated work ethic. He is great at building relationships within our campus community and nationally. He is a star." Gates mentioned multiple times throughout the 2024-25 season that he believes every assistant on his staff will have an opportunity to be a head coach, and Summers is the first to get his shot. On the recruiting trail, Summers was a big supporter of center Trent Burns, calling the now redshirt freshman a unicorn. The Tigers will begin the search for a new assistant coach, likely focused on bringing on another offensive mind.