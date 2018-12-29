On most Mizzou football game weeks, PowerMizzou gets you set for the matchup with everything you need to know in our Ultimate Preview. But given the month-plus layoff between the end of the regular season and Missouri’s matchup against Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl, we decided to do something a bit different. Each day between now and New Year’s Eve, we’ll take a more expansive look at every facet of the matchup.

Oklahoma State will be without its first-team all-Big 12 running back in junior Justice Hill. On the surface, that appears to be a big blow. But Hill has missed most of the team’s past three games due to a rib injury, and in his absence, redshirt freshman Chuba Hubbard has flashed impressive ability. Against Oklahoma, he rushed for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns, and he followed that up with a 134-yard performance against West Virginia.

Facing a relatively stout TCU defense in the regular season finale, however, Hubbard struggled. Missouri’s defensive front will present another challenge. The Tigers have excelled against the run all season, allowing opponents to rush for an average of 122.9 yards per game. That ranks No. 22 nationally. Missouri held Tennessee and Arkansas to 82 and 52 rushing yards, respectively, in the final two games of the regular season.

Oklahoma State’s running game is predicated on spreading an opposing defense out with its passing attack, thus creating favorable matchups in the box. But Missouri’s deep group of defensive tackles have proven to be disruptive against any offensive line this season. Terry Beckner Jr. is the biggest name of the group, but Walter Palmore has played perhaps as well in his senior season. Jordan Elliott broke through with a three-sack game against Arkansas and Kobie Whiteside has had a strong season as well. Having depth at the position will be key for the Tigers, as Oklahoma State likes to run a high-tempo offense. Behind the defensive line, Missouri has a pair of proven run-stoppers in linebackers Cale Garrett and Terez Hall.

Oklahoma State typically throws the ball more than it runs anyway, and given the success of Missouri’s defense against the run this season, expect the Cowboys to turn to the air to try to beat the Tigers.

Advantage: Missouri