Looking back: Georgia

Here’s a chance to look back on some stats and thoughts that couldn’t make it into the game story or initial thoughts, or some expansion on stuff that did from Missouri’s win against Georgia on Saturday.

Second-half comeback

For the first time this year, the Missouri Tigers won a game they were trailing at halftime. It wasn’t a huge comeback, just a three-point deficit at the break, but the Tigers had led for every second of the second half of every one of their wins this season, which is just an insane stat. They trailed for just more than a minute after the break against Georgia, and then used a couple of runs to quickly build out to a 19-point advantage. This one isn’t necessarily interesting because of the comeback itself, a three-point deficit at halftime doesn’t really tell you that much about the game other than it’s close and could go either way, but it’s once again a new way for the Tigers to win. They’ve shown the ability to win in a number of ways this year, and while forcing turnovers and playing in transition isn’t new, coming from behind to use that strategy in solely the second half is.

Sophomores

We’ve talked a lot recently about the struggles of Ant Robinson and Trent Pierce and I got to go on about how well Robinson played in both the initial thoughts and game story. But I didn’t talk about Pierce at all. After playing just two minutes against Oklahoma, once again seemingly a message from coach Dennis Gates like he sent to Mark Mitchell against Texas A&M, Pierce came back to put up eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. It wasn’t an incredible game, but he rebounded much better and was involved at key points. Plus he started the second half for the first time since Tennessee and immediately hit a game-tying 3 out of the break. I think we’re going to start seeing more of Pierce again going forward.

Turnovers