Smith, a top 100 recruit out of Edwardsville (IL), signed with Illinois out of high school. He started 19 games and appeared in 31 for the Illini, averaging 5.8 points and 1.4 assists as a freshman in 2018-19. He elected to leave the program and transfer to Mizzou after his freshman season.

A team spokesman for Mizzou basketball has confirmed that Illinois transfer Mark Smith has been granted an NCAA waiver and is eligible to play immediately for the Tigers this season.

No official reason for the waiver request or its approval was given. Transfers generally have to sit out a full year at their new school, but Missouri applied to get Smith immediately eligible and the waiver was approved. The Tigers have also applied for a waiver for Evansville transfer Dru Smith.

Mark Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals while winning Illinois' Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior at Edwardsville. He will have three years of eligibility for Mizzou.

The addition gives Cuonzo Martin another body on a team that lost Jontay Porter for the season to a torn ACL and MCL last Sunday. The Tigers will face Iowa in a second closed scrimmage this weekend. They open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at home against Central Arkansas.