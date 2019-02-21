On January 30th, 2008, Missouri lost at home, 66-62 to Nebraska. That game left the Tigers 13-9. They would lose seven of their remaining ten to finish 16-16 overall without a postseason destination. There was little that would indicate it was a game anyone should remember. But second year coach Mike Anderson would later say otherwise. He had kicked leading scorer Stefhon Hannah off the team the day before following an incident at a Columbia night club. Jason Horton, Darryl Butterfield, Leo Lyons and Marshall Brown all served short suspensions. It left Anderson with six scholarship players and walk-on Michael Anderson Jr. The Tigers battled that night as DeMarre Carroll, Vaidotas Volkus, Matt Lawrence and J.T. Tiller all scored in double figures. But Anderson’s undermanned team couldn’t overcome Aleks Maric and the Huskers. "We just came up short,” Carroll said after that game. “But we played our hearts out.” So why, you are likely wondering, are you reading about a random game in a mediocre season that coached by a guy who now coaches against Missouri twice a year that most people have probably forgotten? Anderson would often point to that game as the night he found out which players he could take to battle. The Tigers would win a school-record 31 games and advance to the Elite Eight the following season with Carroll leading the way and Lawrence, Lyons and Tiller joining him in the starting five. You never know when the spark that starts a fire will occur. Sometimes the best news comes out of the darkest times. Out of the ashes of the Quin Snyder era and the disaster of legal problems galore, Mike Anderson made the Missouri program his on that Wednesday night.

Tilmon fought foul trouble in the first half, but had six points and six rebounds after the break. Jordan Kodner

On Tuesday night, just more than 12 years later, in another non-nondescript loss, another mediocre Missouri team felt like it might have experienced its line in the sand moment. The Tigers trailed Kentucky 41-23 at halftime. This wasn’t surprising. Kentucky is a top-five team and a bona fide national title contender. Missouri would fall below .500 on the season and to 3-10 in SEC play by the end of this game. A good team was beating a team that isn’t all that good and few outside of Columbia or Lexington would probably take notice. But Cuonzo Martin saw something in that first half. And it wasn’t something he liked. “We didn’t fight at all in the first half,” Martin said after the game. “We didn’t play hard.” “He called us out,” Ronnie Suggs said. “He said that this is the first time he could remember that we didn’t play hard coming out of the gates. He just wants effort. We do effort, that’s all that matters. But he said we weren’t playing hard.” “At halftime, he was like y’all soft, y’all quitting. He said I could name every name that I could think of right now,” Jeremiah Tilmon said. “He challenged us for sure. And I mean I can take a challenge. I’m not trying to act all whiny and stuff like that.” Largely, Missouri did respond to the challenge. The Tigers outscored Kentucky by 10 points in the second half and out rebounded them 19-8, including 12-0 on the offensive end. After scoring 18 points in the paint in the first half, Kentucky had just four in the second half. P.J. Washington had 15 points and five rebounds at halftime, but just three points and three boards after the break.

Pickett has drawn Martin's praise all year and has been a starter since day one. Jordan Kodner