Missouri scored their first offensive transfer addition on Tuesday with the commitment of former Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll, who is coming off a visit with the Tigers this past weekend. Carroll told PowerMizzou.com on Monday morning that he'll play his final year with the Tigers. "I built a great relationship with the coaches," Carroll said. "You know when something feels like home. It's a great opportunity, a great program with what they did last year and what they’re trying to do next year it’s just something I wanted to be a part of. I just couldn't miss out on it."

Advertisement

Georgia State RB transfer Marcus Carroll heading to Missouri (Photo: USA Today Sports)

Carroll was a highly-productive rusher during the 2023 season, recording 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns while finishing 8th nationally in rushing yards per game. He also caught 23 passes for 234 yards out of the backfield. During his four years at Georgia State, Carroll has appeared in 40 career games, rushing for 2,136 yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. After entering the portal he said Southern California, Georgia Tech and Louisville heavily pursued him and Ohio State came on a little later. But Carroll's only visit was to Columbia and he didn't need to see any more. "Honestly going into my last year it was just a business decision for me," Carroll said. "What program, what system, what culture do I want to be around that’s going to get me where I ultimately want to go?"