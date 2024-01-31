A little less than a week after hiring South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon to the same position to replace Blake Baker, who took the same job at LSU, Missouri is expected to hire Houston defensive line coach Brian Early to the same role, sources confirm to PowerMizzou. However, a deal has yet to be finalized.

Early would fill the defensive end coaching role vacated by Kevin Peoples, who joined Baker in Baton Rouge.

Early comes to Columbia with 20 years of college coaching experience, with the last five being at Houston.

He's previously coached linebackers at Arkansas-Monticello (1999-2000), linebackers and special teams at Minnesota State-Mankato (2002-03), linebackers, defensive line and special teams at Central Arkansas (2004-08), defensive quality control at Arkansas (2013) and defensive line at Arkansas State (2014-18).

He's also got 10 years of coaching experience at the high school level mixed in.

During his five-year stint at Houston, Early helped coach up seven all-conference players, including Nelson Ceasar and Jamaree Caldwell, who made the All-Big 12 first and second teams, respectively.

He's also coached up some NFL talent during his tenure at Houston. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2019, defensive end Payton Turner was drafted 28th overall in 2021 to the New Orleans Saints and defensive tackle Logan Hall was drafted 33rd overall in 2022 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At Arkansas State, he coached Ronheen Bingham, the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, William Bradley-King and Forrest Merrill. Bradley-King would be drafted by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, while Merrill would make the Chargers' 53-man roster in 2021.

Early was also key in recruiting JUCO commits to the Cougars and helped the team sign Tank Dell, who was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in last year's draft.

This is the second straight offseason Missouri will hire a position coach from Houston, with offensive line coach Brandon Jones being hired right after spring ball.

