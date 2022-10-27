"I really like the coaching staff and the way they treat me," Tounkara said. "They really stayed in touch with me. I like the way they play defense and the way they rush the quarterback with the defensive ends. I feel like I can do great things over there."

For Tounkara, the opportunity to play for a defensive staff that has a history of rushing the passer was too good to pass up, and it's why he wants to take his talents to Columbia.

Clear Springs (Texas) 2023 defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara announced his commitment to Missouri on Thursday afternoon, as the Tigers add their 13th commitment in the 2023 cycle.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker stood out to him during his communication with Missouri as well as his defensive system that helps defensive ends succeed.

"Coach Baker, just the way his system and defensive scheme really exposes the strengths of defensive ends," he said. "I definitely want to play in a system like that."

Eliah Drinkwitz's energy and welcoming nature excited Tounkara as well during his communication with the staff.

"He's really fun and exciting, one of the more exciting head coaches I've talked to so far," he said. "He's one that I could definitely give it my all for."

Tounkara is coming off of an official visit to Missouri this past weekend where he was able to take in the city and campus as well as see firsthand where he would fit in the Tigers' defense.

"I went over to watch the Vandy game," he said. "I think they're top in defensive ratings and I really got to see for myself what kind of a defense they have."

As for what Missouri fans should be expecting from Tounkara, he plans on coming in and giving it his all once he touches the field.

"An explosive player that's gonna come out and give it my all as a true freshman," he said. "Once I touch the field, I'll give it my all for that opportunity."

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Tounkara is the No. 64 ranked strongside defensive end in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.