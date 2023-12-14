The Rivals250 talent chose the Tigers over the likes of Ole Miss and Alabama.

Missouri added one of their top option at running back on Thursday with the commitment of Lancaster (Tex.) product Kewan Lacy .

Missouri hosted the 6-foot, 205-pound prospect for an official visit in November for their win over Florida.

"It was great," Lacy recently said of his Mizzou visit. "It's a great program. I like it a lot. It's a real brotherhood over there. I talked to the players and I just love it over there."

"They're telling me that I can come in as a true freshman and play."

As a whole, Lacy held nearly 30 offers total on his resume.

He becomes Missouri's 17th overall commitment in the 2024 recruiting class.

"He has elite vision and instincts as a runner - burst, acceleration, and feet in the hole," a college coach/evaluator, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

"He has very good balance and body control and can run with power. He has very good speed. He is a high-floor, high-ceiling prospect. He's an every-down back and he shows value in the passing game. He will play early regardless of school."