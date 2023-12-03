The Tigers (10-2) remain at No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff poll of the year, and they will face No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

"What a tremendous honor to be selected for the New Year Six, just very appreciative to the committee and what a tremendous matchup with Ohio State in a great location in Dallas," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "An area where we've really got a lot of fans, a lot of alumni and obviously, great recruiting. So, it's a really awesome opportunity for our program, for our university and obviously, the Cotton Bowl is one of the best bowl games there is so (we're) very fortunate."

This will technically be Missouri’s first New Year's Six Bowl game ever. The team last appeared in the Cotton Bowl in 2013 when they defeated Oklahoma State 41-31 in what was still the BCS era.

The Tigers are 2-1 in the bowl game.

The last time Missouri played Ohio State was in Week 3 of the 1998 season with the Buckeyes coming out victorious with a 35-14 win. Ohio State leads the series 10-1.

"I mean, you're talking about a team that lost by four to Michigan on the road, right," Drinkwitz asked rhetorically. "I mean, they had an argument too just like some of these other schools on why they should be in the top four. So, you're talking about a playoff-worthy team. We're going to have our hands full."

This marks Missouri's third straight bowl game appearance under Eli Drinkwitz.