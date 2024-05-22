Mizzou adds to portal haul with South Alabama LB Khalil Jacobs
Eli Drinkwitz said that Missouri would be aggressive in the spring portal window. The Tigers are taking that approach right to the end. Mizzou landed a commitment from South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs just about a week before players are set to report for summer workouts, a source confirmed.
Jacobs announced his commitment on Instagram moments ago. He chose Mizzou over Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, all of which he visited over the last few weeks. He was in Columbia for an official visit last weekend.
“I decided this was the best place to be, you know, they're going to help me grow as a football player, Jacobs told PowerMizzou. “Not only that, but as a young man and help me grow into the adulting part of life.”
Jacobs signed with the Jaguars as a two-star prospect out of Niceville (FL) in the Class of 2022 after a senior year in high school that featured 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, seven passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
As a freshman at USA, he played in 11 games, mostly on special teams. He broke out in 2023 with 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception. Jacobs entered the portal after South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack took the job as Alabama's defensive coordinator.
At Mizzou, Jacobs will reunite with his defensive coordinator from last season. Drinkwitz hired Corey Batoon from South Alabama prior to spring football.
“Yeah, I got to the portal and obviously he wanted to pick me up because I’m a familiar guy and obviously a good enough player to be there with them, Jacobs said. “We watched a little spring tape and we evaluated everything and it was a no brainer to come to Mizzou. Obviously, he's happy and he's excited. I'm on board too, and I feel that it's going to be fun.”
Jacobs expects to be on campus by Sunday evening and will have three years to play two for the Tigers.
