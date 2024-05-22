Eli Drinkwitz said that Missouri would be aggressive in the spring portal window. The Tigers are taking that approach right to the end. Mizzou landed a commitment from South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs just about a week before players are set to report for summer workouts, a source confirmed. Jacobs announced his commitment on Instagram moments ago. He chose Mizzou over Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, all of which he visited over the last few weeks. He was in Columbia for an official visit last weekend. “I decided this was the best place to be, you know, they're going to help me grow as a football player, Jacobs told PowerMizzou. “Not only that, but as a young man and help me grow into the adulting part of life.”

