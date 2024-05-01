Less than a week after Darius Robinson was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Mizzou may have landed as close to a one-for-one replacement as it could find this spring. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Eddie Kelly just announced he's transferring to Mizzou. Kelly has two years of eligibility remaining. "I felt like Missouri has my best interest in developing me trying to get where I’m trying to go which is the NFL," Kelly told PowerMizzou.com moments after he committed. "Coach (Brian) Early is a great coach. That’s what told me."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnVseSBibGVzc2VkIGFuZCBob25vcmVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRo YXQgSSB3aWxsIGJlIENvbW1pdHRpbmcgdG8gdGhlIHVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2Yg TWl6em918J+QrzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91 Rm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1penpvdUZvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoYnJpYW5l YXJseT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hicmlhbmVhcmx5PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoRHJpbmt3aXR6 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaERyaW5rd2l0ejwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01CdzF0MFFQQkoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NQncxdDBRUEJKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVkZGll4oCdMiBDQU5F4oCd S2VsbHkgKEBFZGRpZTJLZWxseSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FZGRpZTJLZWxseS9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NTc5NDQ3MDQ4NDU5OTExMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

