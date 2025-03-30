Mizzou baseball drops to 0-9 in SEC play

(Photo by Nathan Papes - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

The Missouri Tigers hit another low point in a season marred by many, dropping all three games against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns by a combined score of 29-9 on Friday and Saturday at Taylor Stadium. The Tigers started the series with a 15-4, 7-inning loss on Friday as the Longhorns paraded around the bases with five home runs, one each in innings 1-through-5. “Obviously, (Ian) Lohse, one of his worst starts of the year,” Missouri coach Kerrick Jackson said. “And then it gets even worse, because then he leaves the game with an injury.” The Tigers did not get their first hit until the fourth inning, then broke through to end Jared Spencer’s bid for a shutout with four runs in the sixth. Isaiah Frost pinch hit and slapped a double to left center, then moved to third on a flyout before scoring on a Mateo Serna groundout. Keegan Knutson walked, as did Tyler Macon before Brady Picarelli pinch hit and singled on a low line drive to left, scoring Knutson and finally ending Spencer’s night. Kaden Peer then sent a double to right center to score Picarelli and Macon. Peer was the lone Tiger to collect two hits. Will Gasparino led the Longhorns with three hits, two home runs and eight RBI. Lohse started on the mound for the Tigers and went 2+ innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on three hits and four walks, while striking out three. Lohse left the game with an injury as the already-hampered Tiger pitching staff was hit with another key blow. “We’re not in a position where we can afford to be down any more pitchers that we’re already down,” Jackson said. Seth McCartney pitched the next frame, allowing six runs on six hits, two walks and two hit batters, then Ben Smith pitched the fourth, striking out one in a clean frame. Josh Kirchhoff pitched the fifth, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out one, then usual first baseman Cayden Nicoletto pitched a perfect sixth and struck out one. Jayeln Merchant finished the game, throwing the seventh and allowing a walk while striking out one.

The Tigers and Longhorns then matched up for a doubleheader Saturday because of expected rain in the forecast. The Longhorns took the first game 7-4. Texas jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the second, but the Tigers responded with a four-run bottom half of the frame to take the lead. Knuston sent a double down the right-field line, then Pierre Seals reached on an error, allowing Knutson to score. Peer was hit by a pitch and freshman Chris Patterson - making his first career start after starting the season 0-for-7 - sent his first career hit over the right-center field wall for a three-run home run. “The opportunity presented itself to give him a pinch hit at-bat last night and he made the most of it,” Jackson said. “And then got in there and made a couple defensive plays, so we put him in there again.” But the Tigers would not muster another run as Texas continued to trot around the bases with two more home runs in the top of the third - including the third of a four home run weekend for Gasparino who entered the series with five on the season - to retake the lead at 5-4. Texas added another run in the fifth and one more in the eighth. Jackson Lovich, Macon, Knutson and Seals all had two hits as the Tigers put together 11. Kaden Jacobi started and threw 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, while striking out four. Brock Lucas came on for one of his best outings of the season as he allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out one. Then James Vaughn pitched the ninth, striking out three batters and hitting one. “At this point, every game is important,” Jackson said. “No matter who you’re playing, when you’re chasing .500, … every game, you’ve got to go out and put yourself in a position to win.”

But the Tigers took no momentum into the nightcap as Texas put up a run in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth to build a 7-1 win. The Tigers’ lone run came in the eighth when Seals and Frost walked, Jedier Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Patterson grounded out for an RBI. Missouri was held to two hits, one from Patterson - the second of his career - and one from Peer as Ruger Riojas shut the Tigers down for seven innings, striking out 10. Brady Kehlenbrink started a bullpen game for Missouri, going 2.2 innings and allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out four. Kadden Drew got the final out of the third after walking a batter and hitting another. Smith pitched the fourth, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks, while striking out seven. Then freshman PJ Green had the best outing of his young career, firing three innings and allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out two. He had reached three innings just once before against Evansville. “This is the first time that PJ has been able to go out and throw three pitches for a strike,” Jackson said. “Change up was working, the slider was working. He’s a guy that can carry the fastball anywhere from 20-to-25 inches and so when he’s pitching from the belly button to the letters, it’s tough to hit and I think you saw that.” Xavier Lovett finished the game with two scoreless innings where he walked two batters and struck out three. “Long day,” Jackson said. “Missed out on opportunities in Game 1 and feeling sorry for ourselves in Game 2.”

Up next