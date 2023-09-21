Alabama experienced its best season on the court under head coach Nate Oats last year, securing 31 wins, clinching the SEC regular season and tournament titles, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and reaching the Sweet 16. In the aftermath, however, almost everyone on the team moved on.

Brandon Miller was selected second overall in the NBA Draft. Noah Clowney was taken with the 21st pick. Charles Bediako went undrafted but signed a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett all entered the transfer portal. And all three of Oats’ assistant coaches were hired for head coaching gigs. That left Mark Sears as Oats’ lone returning starter and sophomore Rylen Griffen and senior Nick Pringle as the only veteran depth pieces.

The players Oats brought in to replace those who departed will help replicate the firepower that the Crimson Tide had last year. The head coach reeled in one of the biggest names in the transfer portal in Grant Nelson, a 6-foot-11 forward who has the ball skills to play like a guard — even as the tallest player on the roster, Oats will trust him to bring the ball up the court. Nelson led North Dakota State in every statistical category last season and Alabama will rely on him to fill virtually any gap in the lineup. Pringle and West Virginia transfer Mohamed Wague will compete for the last starting spot in the frontcourt, with Pringle likely having a leg up as a returner who knows the system.

Nelson will be surrounded by a trio of guards that can dribble, pass and shoot in Sears, Hofstra transfer Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. One may have to start the game on the bench, especially with Griffen set to take on a bigger role on the wing, but there are bound to be three-guard lineups in the rotation that will put them all on display. Davin Cosby, who redshirted with the team last year, could see the court as well.

Oats will no doubt have his team continue to play at a breakneck pace and shoot a high volume of 3-pointers, but playing that fast often requires a deep rotation. Eleven players saw the floor for Alabama in at least 20 games last year. It’s unclear if the team has enough reserves ready to make that kind of contribution, though.

He’ll have to lean heavily on a freshman class that was ranked 12th in the country by Rivals.com. Mouhamed Diabate, Sam Walters and Jarin Stevenson — who was originally a member of the Class of 2024 before reclassifying to play this year — will all find minutes in the frontcourt, as will Kris Parker in the backcourt. But it’s unrealistic to expect any of them to have the type of impact that Miller or Clowney did last season.

The other concern is what the team looks like defensively, especially without Bediako. Oats’ best teams with the Tide have ranked in the top three in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating. None of Nelson, Pringle or Wague are particularly known for their rim-protecting prowess and those three-guard lineups featuring Sears, Estrada and Wrightsell will give up a lot of size, all three being listed at 6-foot-3 or shorter.

Alabama will host Missouri early on in league play. After suffering a 21-point blowout at home without Kobe Brown last year, the Tigers may be able to keep the matchup a bit more competitive this time around.