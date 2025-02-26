Mizzou bats come alive late to beat Lindenwood

The Missouri Tigers started slow in the home opener against the Lindenwood Lions on Tuesday. But the Missouri bats came alive to score 12 runs across the final five innings to win 14-9 at Taylor Stadium.

Lindenwood opened the game with four runs in the top of the first, but Missouri chipped away with two runs in the second before putting up one in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, five in the seventh and two in the eighth to build its win.

In the second, Cayden Nicoletto opened the frame with a single before freshman Brady Picarelli began the best game of his young career with a home run to left center.

Picarelli did it again with a home run to right for the Tigers’ run in the fourth, then in the fifth, Cameron Benson tripled, Kaden Peer was hit by a pitch and stole second, Tyler Macon walked and a wild pitch moved all three runners up a base.

Then Picarelli came through again, singling to second to score Peer and Macon.

In the sixth, Peyton Basler was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a Benson single before scoring on a Mateo Serna sacrifice fly to center.

Then in the seventh, Macon homered to left center, Nicoletto walked and moved to third on a Picarelli double before a Brock Daniels sacrifice fly scored Nicoletto.

Basler doubled to bring home Picarelli, then Benson singled to score Basler. Isaiah Frost pinch ran for Benson and took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Serna single.

Then, finally, in the eighth, Macon singled, Nicoletto walked and the pair stole second and third to set up a Picarelli RBI single.

Daniels then singled to load the bases and Chris Patterson walked to bring in the Tigers’ final run.

Picarelli ended 5-for-5 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and three runs scored.

Benson added four hits, including a triple, one RBI and one run scored, while Macon, Daniels and Basler all had two hits.

Missouri ended with 17 hits, including three home runs, a triple and two doubles.

Victor Christal started, but pitched just .1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks. Kaden Jacobi came on in relief and pitched a career-best 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out eight.

James Vaughn pitched the next 1.1 and earned the win, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out two. Then Xavier Lovett pitched the final two frames, allowing four runs on six hits, a hit batter and a walk.

Missouri (4-4) will return to Taylor Stadium for a weekend series against Evansville. The teams are scheduled for four games in three days, with a matchup at 5 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and a matchup at 1 p.m. Sunday.