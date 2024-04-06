“I'd say the approach really hasn't changed. But the way that we're buying into the approach (has),” Lovich said. “I'd say it started with the double midweek and just confidence. That's all it really is. You can feel it in the locker room, and you can feel when you get on the fields. We all have that combined mentality that nobody can beat us and if we keep that up, we're gonna be a team to mess with.”

The Tigers are playing with a new confidence that Jackson Lovich says is spreading to everyone in the dugout.

The Mizzou Tigers (14-18, 3-8) earned their third SEC win of the season, defeating the Florida Gators (17-13, 6-5 SEC) Saturday afternoon to clinch their first series win in conference play..

Javyn Pimental (2-1) received his sixth start of the season for Mizzou, appearing in his seventh game. Coming into the game Pimental held a 2.60 ERA. Pimental finished the day allowing three hits and one run with five strikeouts in five innings.

After a quick one-two-three inning from Pimental, Mizzou picked up where it had left off Friday night when the Tigers beat the Gators in 11 innings. In the bottom of the first, Jeric Curtis scored from third on a wild pitch. On the very next pitch Kaden Peer singled to right field, sending Jackson Beaman home to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

Through the first four innings Pimental allowed just two hits, with four strikeouts and no runs.

In the fifth inning Florida began to find its offense. The Gators scored their first run of the game on a single up the middle from Jaylen Guy to cut the Mizzou lead to 2-1. Pimental was replaced by Brock Lucas to begin the sixth inning.

Cade Kurland singled to start the inning off for the Gators scored on a two-run blast to right field by Jac Caglianone to give Florida its first lead of the game, 3-2. Caglianone is a projected MLB top-10 draft pick and Jackson says he loves the way his team has dealt with the Gators' top hitter so far.

“We made one mistake, he’s a good hitter, he doesn't miss but other than that, he hasn't affected the game in any way, shape or form,” Jackson said. “There was no fear. They came right at them and they went out with their best stuff. That's all you can ask them to do”.

Prior to allowing the two runs, Lucas had allowed just four all year, in 21 innings. Jackson says he left Lucas in the game after the sixth inning mistake to battle through adversity.

“It's still about growth and development. You give up a home run and I pull you, well then what's the mindset?" Jackson said. "Gotta give you an opportunity to atone for that and be able to flush that and then move on which he was able to do. [Lucas] was able to kind of settle himself in there after a couple batters.”

The Gator lead didn't last long, Mizzou answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on first and second, Friday night's hero, Jedier Hernandez, singled to center, sending Trevor Austin home and Lovich to third. After a wild pitch to Matt Garcia, Lovich scored to reclaim the lead 4-3.

Florida threatened again in the top of the seventh, but Lucas got an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded. In the eighth, relief pitcher Ryan Magdic struck out the first two batters he faced before allowing a single. Florida then advanced runners to second and third after Garcia dropped a pop up in shallow right field. Mizzou got out of the inning after a line out to left field.

The final inning unfolded without drama. Magdic worked a perfect ninth to earn the save and the series win for Mizzou.

Coming Up:

Mizzou will face off against Florida in the final game of the series on Sunday. Later in the week Mizzou will host SIUE for one game at home before heading to Athens to play Georgia in a three-game series beginning on Thursday.