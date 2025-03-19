Mizzou commit Anthony Kennedy Jr. relishes family joining him on visit

When Anthony Kennedy Jr. plotted his spring schedule, he saw an opportunity for his entire family to see the school he committed to four months ago. Kennedy traveled up to Missouri for his second visit since announcing his verbal pledge to the Tigers and brought 12 family members with him, including his father, aunts, uncles, cousins and brother, Class of 2029 quarterback Bryson Kennedy. "I've been trying to get my family up there for a while, for a little minute," Anthony said. "Coach Al (Davis) told me I could bring them."

Everybody in the Kennedy family loved the visit, meeting Davis, Anthony's primary recruiter, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Anthony's uncle, who has tagged along for recruiting trips before, especially loved the trip and Davis, who has loads of connections to his home state of Arkansas. "They loved Coach Al," Anthony said. "They think he's a cool dude."

Bryson will join Anthony on his brother's remaining visits of his recruitment. Those trips include official visits to Georgia (May 16), LSU (May 30), Arkansas (June 13) and Missouri (June 20) while looking to add Tennessee to the list. "I'm just going to see how the environment is," Anthony said, "see how it is inside the school, actually get to sit down and be with the coaches."