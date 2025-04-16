Jalen Catalon is closing the circle

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
The Missouri Tigers were the first team to offer Jalen Catalon when he was a four-star safety coming out of high school.
But as a player set up to start his seventh season of college football, it wasn’t the current Tiger staff that offered him.
“Coach (Barry) Odom was the first person to believe in me,” Catalon said. “It’s crazy that he was here actually when he offered me in high school ... I definitely credit him, you know for my college career.”
But Catalon didn’t commit to Odom originally, he went to Arkansas, where he played from 2019 through 2022 before transferring to Texas for one season and then reuniting with Odom for the 2024 season at UNLV.
“That was something I cherish,” Catalan said. “He definitely, you know, kind of picked me back up and … I was honestly looking to go elsewhere and he honestly, you know, kept me going.”
Injury issues plagued Catalon during his time at Arkansas and Texas, never playing in more than 10 games and averaging fewer than six games played per season in his first five years.
But the reconnection with Odom and a healthy season helped propel him back to prominence as he racked up 96 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions on his way to an All-Mountain West season.
And that production helped him return to the conference he started in.
“When you start something, especially at a great conference like this, you know, you always want to come back if you’re able to and blessed to,” Catalan said. “I was able to, so definitely wanted to come and play ball at the best conference you can play at.”
So Catalon has come back to the first school to ever offer him a scholarship, with an entire career’s worth of experience behind him.
Because of the multiple injuries, Catalon was granted another opportunity to play a season of college ball at the highest level.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about doing what’s best for you,” Catalan said. “And I think it was best for me to come back over here and just showcase to the people that I need to showcase to that I can still play ball. I can still make an impact, not only at the collegiate level, but still going into the next level, when that time comes. But right now, we’re focused on being the best I can be for the team and doing what I came here for.”
Catalon joins a reworked defensive backfield alongside three more newcomers in Santana Banner, Mose Phillips and CJ Bass, joining returners Marvin Burks, Daylan Carnell, Caleb Flagg and Trajen Greco.
“Right now … it’s just for me, figuring out how I fit well in the defense and how I kind of play my role the best I can play for the team,’ Catalon said.
But having experienced needing to make an impact on a new team quickly a few times, Catalon knows the best way to make his mark.
“The best way to adapt somewhere new is to make plays,” Catalon said. “I think when you make plays, you know, everybody starts noticing you and then after that you kind of start meshing yourself.”
