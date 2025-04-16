Jalen Catalon is closing the circle

(Photo by Scott Wachter - USA TODAY Sports)

The Missouri Tigers were the first team to offer Jalen Catalon when he was a four-star safety coming out of high school. But as a player set up to start his seventh season of college football, it wasn’t the current Tiger staff that offered him. “Coach (Barry) Odom was the first person to believe in me,” Catalon said. “It’s crazy that he was here actually when he offered me in high school ... I definitely credit him, you know for my college career.” But Catalon didn’t commit to Odom originally, he went to Arkansas, where he played from 2019 through 2022 before transferring to Texas for one season and then reuniting with Odom for the 2024 season at UNLV. “That was something I cherish,” Catalan said. “He definitely, you know, kind of picked me back up and … I was honestly looking to go elsewhere and he honestly, you know, kept me going.” Injury issues plagued Catalon during his time at Arkansas and Texas, never playing in more than 10 games and averaging fewer than six games played per season in his first five years. But the reconnection with Odom and a healthy season helped propel him back to prominence as he racked up 96 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions on his way to an All-Mountain West season.