The week that was: April 7-13

The Tigers added Jordana Reisma in the transfer portal Monday and Shannon Dowell on Tuesday. Here is our story on the pair of additions.

The Tigers went 1-3 during the week. Here is my recap of all the action.

Mizzou hosted the Tiger Intercollegiate at the Club at Old Hawthorne on Monday and Tuesday. The Tigers claimed the top spot as a team with an even-par 280 across three rounds. The Tigers shot +3 283 in round 1, +2 282 in Round 2, then an astounishing -5 275 in Round 3. The best single round for any other team was a -1 279 by St. Mary’s in Round 2 and Nebraska in Round 3. Mattias Varjun took the medalist spot for the Tigers, shooting a -4 206. He shot even par in both of the first two rounds, then put together four birdies and an eagle to shoot -4 66 in Round 3. Trent Mierl placed third as an individual, finishing at +1 211. He opened with a +1 71, then shot a -2 68 before finishing with a +2 72. Veikka Viskari tied for fifth as an individual at +2 212, shooting 69-74-69. Brock Snyder took 16th for the final Tiger counting score of +5 212. He shot 73-74-68. Missouri’s Bubba Chapman placed eighth as an individual, but did not contribute his +3 70-73-70–213 to the team score. Virgilio Paz shot +6 73-70-73–216 for 22nd as the first Tiger score outside the top four. “It was a great win all the way around,” said Missouri coach Glen Millican. “It was very rewarding to see the guys win as ateam and Mattias as an individual. It felt like our team picked up a lot of momentum from the final round at Myrtle Beach. We played well there, took another step forward last week at Charleston, played really well and got into contention with nine to go. Then we took another step forward from that and obviously winning at home is great, but winning in a dominating fashion has got to make the guys feel really good about the progress they have made and the work they put in.” Missouri returned to action yesterday and today in the Mossy Oak Collegiate, hosted by Mississippi State.

Mizzou took third among 11 teams at the Liz Murphey Collegiate on Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 35 Georgia Southern won the event at +12 as a team, Georgia was next at +26 and Missouri finished third at +28 ahead of No. 48 Alabama and No. 34 Oklahoma. Melanie Walker took the top spot for the Tigers at sixth place at +3 219 across three rounds. It was Walker’s best finish of the season. She opened with a -3 69, then shot +4 and +2 in her final two rounds. Ffion Tynan tied for 11th at +7 223, shooting +1 in the first and third rounds and +5 in Round 2. Jade Zamora also tied for 11th, shooting +5 to open the tournament, even par in Round 2 and +2 in Round 3. Alexandra Berglund was the final Tiger counting score, taking 25th at +12 228. She shot +5 in the first and third rounds and +2 in the second round. The postseason began at the SEC Championship yesterday and will run throughout the week.

The Tigers lost to No. 9 Tennessee 4-1 on Friday, then lost to No. 1 Georgia 4-0 on Sunday before ending the regular season with a 4-0 win against Lindenwood on Sunday. Against Tennessee, Inah Canete won the Tigers’ lone point, beating Catherine Aulia 6-4, 6-3 at second singles. Tennessee won the doubles point when Aulia and Conley Raidt beat Andrea Artimedi and Canete 6-2 and Vanesa Suarez and Maeve Thornton beat Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar 6-3. Elza Tomase beat Mary Brumfield 6-1, 6-2 at first singles, Francesca Mattioli beat Bashir 6-1, 6-0 at third singles and Suarez beat Korina Roso 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at fourth singles. To open Sunday, Ellie Eades and Lizzy Stevens beat Brumfield and Roso 6-1 and Ellie Myers and Julia Zhu beat Bashir and Lazar 6-2 to win the doubles point. In singles, Zoe Hammond beat Brumfield 7-5, 6-1 at the first spot, Stevens beat Bashir 6-2, 6-3 at the third spot and Asuncion Jadue beat Lazar 6-3, 6-3 at the fifth spot. Finally, the Tigers ended the regular season cruising past Lindenwood as Artimedi and Canete beat Paola Garcia and Fabiana Labrador 6-2 and Bashir and Lazar beat Sarah Ben Aba and Daniela Rosenberger 6-0 to win the doubles point. In singles, Lazar beat Megan Caffin 6-1, 6-3 at the second spot, Artimedi beat Garcia 6-1, 6-2 at third singles and Gian Octa beat Ben Aba 6-1, 6-1 at fourth singles. The Tigers will compete in the SEC tournament starting Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama.

The Tigers won both the men’s and women’s team competitions at the Cougar Clash on Saturday. The men led the field with 178 points, Southern Illinois took second at 116.5. The women led the way at 176, while SIU-Edwardsville was second at 168. The Tigers won 17 individual event titles. Eagan Kimrey won the women’s hammer throw with a toss of 185-feet, 9-inches for a personal record. Petra Gombas took second at 182-10 and Kaitlyn Morningstar finished fifth at 158-07. Sam Innes won the men’s hammer throw at 222-08, while Garik Pozecki took third with a personal record of 200-08 and Clayton Kamp finished fifth with a personal record of 190-05. Charlie Garino won the men’s pole vault, clearing 16-02.75, while Anna Vedral won the women’s pole vault, clearing 12-01.50, while Allison Green took second with a personal record of the same height and Anna Ferguson took fourth at 11-03.75. Skylar Coffey won the men’s shot put with a heave of 58-10.0, while Hayden Dixon took third with a personal record of 56-02.50, while Chase Crawford finished fifth at 53-08.25. Ames Burton won the women’s shot put with a toss of 44-10.75, she also won the women’s discus with a throw of 165-01, while Tania Dunca took third at 144-03. Tarique Georgia won the men’s discus at 183-02, while Coffey took second at 178-03, Rece Rowan placed third at 173-06 and TJ Wiggins placed fourth at 168-02. Valentina Barrios won the women’s javelin with a throw of 172-11, while Kaesha George took third at 155-07, Lexi Craig placed fourth at 147-01 and Marysa Flieg took fifth at 146-03. Callan Saldutto won the men’s javelin with a throw of 225-01. Trevor Peimann won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:08.81, while Louis Endres took second at 9:14.71. Finn Russell won the men’s 1,500-meter run in a personal record of 3:47.16, while Ryan Eddington (3:47.53 for a personal record), Jack Forer (3:48.14 for a personal record), Colby Revord (3:48.49 for a personal record) and Yordanos Zelinski (3:51.17) claimed the next four spots respectively. Renee Lewis won the women’s 1,500-meter run at 4:40.67 and Natalie Barnard took third at 4:45.96. Izaiah Hill took fourth in the men’s 400-meter run at 48.50 seconds, while Alica Burnett won the women’s 100-meter dash at 11.51 seconds for a personal record. Robert Hines took second in the men’s 100-meter dash at 10.74 seconds. Brianna Lee won the women’s 800-meter dash with a time of 2:09.73, while Anneken Viljoen took second at 2:09.94 and Lewis placed fourth at 2:18.73. Burnett took first in the women’s 200-meter dash at 23.18 seconds for a personal record, while Steven Marks took second in the men’s 200-meter dash at 21.18 seconds. Mirian Chepkurui won the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:39.49, while McKenna Revord took second at 10:11.05, Elissa Barnard took third at 10:23.12 and Abby Brackenbury placed fourth at 10:30.08. The Tigers will now hit the road to Charlottesville, Virginia to compete in the Virginia Challenge on Friday and Saturday.

The Tigers scrimmaged with Central Missouri on Saturday. There was no score reported because, as the Tigers do with all spring matchups, there was a mix of different rules and times for each scrimmage.