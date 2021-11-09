Mizzou fans get first taste of an energized new roster

You may not have known the names on the back of the jerseys, but you had plenty of time to read them as the guys wearing them dove headfirst all over Norm Stewart Court on Tuesday night on their way to a season-opening 78-68 win over Central Michigan. If Cuonzo Martin keeps floor burns as an unofficial stat, he’s going to be posting a lot of crooked numbers on Wednesday morning.

Martin’s fifth team at Missouri featured nine new players, six of whom suited up for the first time in a Tiger uniform on Tuesday night (Trevon Brazile, Kaleb Brown and Dajuan Gordon weren’t able to play for various reasons). There’s going to be a bit of a get to know you period between Mizzou fans and their new team over the next few weeks, but if Tuesday night’s first impression is an indicator, it might be a group that might be pretty easy to get behind.

Martin has always prided himself on being a coach who demands effort. You may not play well, but you will play hard or you won’t play. Even if the execution lagged at times on Tuesday, nobody watching could question the effort.

“More than anything that’s who I am,” Martin said. “Now whether or not you’ve seen it on a consistent basis is one thing, but that’s who I am. You have to play hard. You have to play as hard as you can play.

“That’s important in me. I think they have it in them.”

Over the last 14 years, Martin’s teams have developed a reputation for playing hard, but they usually do it in rock fights. It’s not pretty to watch even when it’s effective. But when he hit the transfer portal this offseason to replenish a roster that lost everything but Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore, he put a premium on athleticism. Missouri got up and down—and on—the court at a faster pace than Tiger fans have gotten used to seeing…at least for a first half after which they led 45-29. But even when things bogged down in the second half and the Chippewas got as close as two points, Missouri’s effort did not dwindle. Martin won’t allow it.

“Not many,” Jarron "Boogie" Coleman said when asked how many practices it took to understand the effort his new coach would demand. “If you don’t get it he’s gonna make sure you get it. He definitely made sure we played hard. That’s the biggest thing he’s on every day. Play hard."

At least one group of Tiger fans decided to go ahead and buy in before they’d seen the product. The student section at Mizzou Arena was packed to the last row for the opener and stayed that way until the end. Martin and his players made a concerted effort in the weeks leading up to the season to get the students on board. The coach and players visited classes and etc to drum up interest from what should be the most consistent group of attendees at Mizzou Arena. It worked.