Missouri has announced the hire of former TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's staff. Luper's specific coaching duties have not yet been decided, according to a release from the school.

In what has become a theme among Drinkwitz's outside hires, Luper has worked with Drinkwitz before. He coached running backs at Auburn from 2009-2012. Drinkwitz worked as a quality control assistant for the Tigers In 2010 and 2011.

Luper is widely regarded as a strong recruiter, and his name surfaced as a candidate for the New Mexico head coaching job earlier this offseason.

"Curtis brings a championship pedigree to our staff," Drinkwitz said in a release. "He's coached offense at the highest level and he's been part of some of the best offenses in college football. He's a man of integrity, and he's one of the best recruiters in the country."

"I'm definitely excited to come to Missouri and join Coach Drink," said Luper. "He and I really connected in our time together at Auburn, and we have the same thoughts philosophically when it comes to offense. It's really exciting for me to be at a flagship institution, that's something I've never had the opportunity to do in my coaching career, so I'm looking forward to that and to being part of the Mizzou community."