Mizzou finalizes Curtis Luper hire
Missouri has announced the hire of former TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's staff. Luper's specific coaching duties have not yet been decided, according to a release from the school.
In what has become a theme among Drinkwitz's outside hires, Luper has worked with Drinkwitz before. He coached running backs at Auburn from 2009-2012. Drinkwitz worked as a quality control assistant for the Tigers In 2010 and 2011.
Luper is widely regarded as a strong recruiter, and his name surfaced as a candidate for the New Mexico head coaching job earlier this offseason.
"Curtis brings a championship pedigree to our staff," Drinkwitz said in a release. "He's coached offense at the highest level and he's been part of some of the best offenses in college football. He's a man of integrity, and he's one of the best recruiters in the country."
"I'm definitely excited to come to Missouri and join Coach Drink," said Luper. "He and I really connected in our time together at Auburn, and we have the same thoughts philosophically when it comes to offense. It's really exciting for me to be at a flagship institution, that's something I've never had the opportunity to do in my coaching career, so I'm looking forward to that and to being part of the Mizzou community."
Reports that Luper would be headed to Missouri began to surface on Wednesday night. Luper has spent the past seven seasons at TCU, and the past three working alongside Sonny Cumbie as co-offensive coordinator. Luper did not call plays for the Horned Frogs, and even If he were to be named offensive coordinator at Missouri, he likely wouldn't call plays for the Tigers either. Drinkwitz said in his opening press conference that he plans to serve as his own play-caller and quarterbacks coach.
Luper played running back at Oklahoma State from 1984-1987 and has spent most of his career as an assistant coaching running backs. He coached the position at New Mexico from 2002-2004, then at Oklahoma State from 2005-2008, then at Auburn. He joined Gary Patterson's staff after Gene Chizik was fired at Auburn following the 2012 season and has coached both running backs and wide receivers for the Horned Frogs.
Luper overlapped with current Missouri quarterback Shawn Robinson at TCU. Robinson played two seasons for the Horned Frogs before transferring to Missouri prior to this year. He sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
On Wednesday, Missouri offered a scholarship to Luper's son, Chance Luper. The wide receiver is currently committed to Boise State but has not signed with the Broncos during the early signing period.
Luper marks the eighth full-time assistant hired by Drinkwitz so far, and the second on the offensive side of the ball. Both of the remaining two full-time assistants are expected to coach the offense. Drinkwitz's contract allows him $5.2 million to pay the salaries of his 10 assistants.