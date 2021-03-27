PowerMizzou - Mizzou forward Parker Braun enters transfer portal

Mizzou forward Parker Braun enters transfer portal
The roster turnover continues for Missouri's basketball team.
Redshirt sophomore forward Parker Braun entered the transfer portal Saturday morning, a source told PowerMizzou.com. Braun becomes the second Missouri player with eligibility remaining to leave the program in the past week. Point guard Xavier Pinson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Braun, who initially joined Missouri's roster as a walk-on from Blue Valley Northwest high school in the Kansas City area, averaged 9.3 minutes across 20 games this season. He logged 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.
Braun is the son of former Missouri women's basketball player Lisa Braun (formerly Sandbothe) and the nephew of former men's player Mike Sandbothe. His brother Christian Braun plays at Kansas.
Braun showed flashes of skill and athleticism at times. He averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per 40 minutes, and he shot 40 percent from three-point range, albeit on just 10 attempts. However, his defensive struggles and Missouri's depth limited his playing time. Braun didn't see the floor in three of the Tigers' final four games of the season.
Braun's departure means Missouri now has two open scholarships on its roster. At most, the Tigers are now expected to bring back just five of 12 players from last year's team. None of the team's five seniors, who all have another year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's decision not to count last season against players, is expected to return in 2021-22. The Tigers have already signed five prospects in the 2021 recruiting class and landed a commitment from Green Bay guard Amari Davis on Thursday.
The loss of Braun likely means the staff will look to add a frontcourt player via the transfer portal. With Braun gone, the only big men on Missouri's roster are Jordan Wilmore, who played just 26 minutes in his first year on campus last season, and Yaya Keita, an incoming freshman who is recovering from a torn ACL.
