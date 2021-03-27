PowerMizzou - Mizzou forward Parker Braun enters transfer portal

The roster turnover continues for Missouri's basketball team. Redshirt sophomore forward Parker Braun entered the transfer portal Saturday morning, a source told PowerMizzou.com. Braun becomes the second Missouri player with eligibility remaining to leave the program in the past week. Point guard Xavier Pinson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Braun, who initially joined Missouri's roster as a walk-on from Blue Valley Northwest high school in the Kansas City area, averaged 9.3 minutes across 20 games this season. He logged 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game. Braun is the son of former Missouri women's basketball player Lisa Braun (formerly Sandbothe) and the nephew of former men's player Mike Sandbothe. His brother Christian Braun plays at Kansas.

Parker Braun becomes the second Missouri basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the past week. (Cassie Florido)