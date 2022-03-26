Mizzou hoops lands second commitment in as many days

Less than a week after being formally announced as the new basketball coach at Missouri, Dennis Gates has added a second new player to the Tigers' roster. Milwaukee transfer guard DeAndre Gholston committed to the Tigers Saturday, according to his Twitter account. Gholston averaged 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds across the past two seasons at Milwaukee. He played in 53 games during that span, starting 52 of them. Five of those games came against Gates' Cleveland State teams. Gholston entered the transfer portal after Milwaukee fired coach Patrick Baldwin Sr. He should have one year of eligibility remaining.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua3MgdG8gZXZlcnlvbmUgd2hvIHJlYWNoZWQgb3V0IGFuZCBy ZWNydWl0ZWQgbWUgISEhIFNwZWNpYWwgdGhhbmtzIHRvIE1pbHdhdWtlZSDw n5KvIFdoeSBub3QgdHJ1c3QgbXlzZWxmPyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvbWl6em91P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jbWl6em91PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28va1E2VHlIZzFHNyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2tRNlR5SGcx Rzc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHJlZSBHaG9sc3RvbiAoQFRoZURyZWVHaG9s c3RvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVEcmVlR2hv bHN0b24vc3RhdHVzLzE1MDc4MTY0MDgwNDE4NjExMjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==